Patricia Louise Antus, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Louise Antus, 85, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Antus was born November 28, 1934, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Thomas and Louise Bennett.

She was a 1952 graduate of Sharon High School and earned her registered nursing license from Sharon Regional School of Nursing.

Patricia had a long career in nursing. She was employed many years as a registered nurse at Sharon Regional Medical Center and most recently was the director of nursing at Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Patricia was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex and a former member of St. Anne’s Church, Farrell.

She took pride in helping others and was a fan of classical music and playing piano. Above all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Robert “Pete” Antus, whom she married August 3, 1957, passed away April 25, 2020.

She is survived by her devoted children, Cindy Skalak of Durham, North Carolina, Geralyn Vernille of Mesa, Arizona and Robert S. Antus, Jr. of Arizona; her loving grandchildren, John Vernille III of Mercer, Matthew Vernille and his partner, Erin Plummer, of Hermitage, Danny Skalak and his wife, Susannah, of Georgia, Lindsay Skalak of Florida, Michael Vernille and his fiancée, Rachel Polochak, of Hermitage and Jackie Osborne of Sharpsville and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Sharri and Terri and a brother, Thomas Bennett, Jr., all of California and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara Barbir and a sister, Joanne Stephey.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

