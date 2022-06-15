NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Masone, 79, of New Castle passed away late Tuesday evening, June 14, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Masone was born August 1, 1942, in Wampum, a daughter of James and Emma (Stephenson) Moore, and attended Wampum schools.

A homemaker, Pat dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. A kind and peaceful woman, she was happiest when caring for others. Pat was an exceptional cook and quilt maker and also enjoyed sitting outside watching the hummingbirds and other small animals.

Her beloved husband of 60 years, Anthony V. “Tony” Masone, whom she married March 18, 1960, preceded her in death August 1, 2020.

Pat is survived by two daughters, Patty Jo Colatruglio (Anthony) and Christina Masone (Eric Shaffer); two sons, Antonio “Tony” Masone (Rhonda) and Michael Masone (Susan); two sisters, Betty Evans and Kay Richeal; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, James Moore.

A graveside funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in St. Vitus Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

