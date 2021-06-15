Patricia Keryan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Keryan, 79, of Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday afternoon, June 14, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Clairton, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Keryan was born January 25, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Patrick and Agnes (O’Hara) Connelly.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1959.

Following graduation, Patricia worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Corp. After her children were grown, she completed her training as a medical office assistant through the former Shenango Valley School of Business. Patricia then worked for numerous private practice physicians throughout the Shenango Valley, retiring from Dr. Hanigosky’s office in Hermitage.

Patricia was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she never missed an opportunity to support her family, especially at their many sporting events.

An exceptional baker, she was most well-known for her famous pumpkin squares. Patricia also enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and knitting, as well as playing cards with family and friends.

Her husband of 55 years, Thomas J. Keryan, whom she married Oct. 31, 1964, preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2019.

She is survived by three sons, Patrick (Laurie) Keryan, Raleigh, North Carolina and Kevin Keryan and Gary Keryan, both of Sharon; three grandchildren, Kayla, Kaden and Bella and a sister, Rosemary Elliott and her family, of Massachusetts.

Besides her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Keryan, Jr. and a sister, Jean Ellen Connelly.

The family would like to note their sincerest gratitude to the nurses of Allegheny Hospice, notably Heather and Belinda, for their kindness and exceptional care.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday June, 17, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday (6-18-21) in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.