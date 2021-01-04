Patricia June Reed, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia June S. Reed, 88, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully in the hospital Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Mrs. Reed was born July 19, 1932, in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Stefania Theresa Seddon and was the eldest daughter of eight children. She was lovingly known as “Dolly” to her family and enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood, growing up in the country and all of her family’s adventures during the Great Depression.

She was a 1950 graduate of Sandy Lake High School, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and the only girl in her class to attend college. June graduated from Edinboro Teacher’s College, Edinboro, Pennsylvania in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and remained in close contact with her college roommates up until her passing.

June taught school for many years; first for Pine-Ridgeland School District, Wexford, Pennsylvania and then for Millcreek Township School District, Erie, Pennsylvania and loved being a teacher. When her children were of school age, she was a substitute teacher for the Hermitage School District where she covered every subject including english, math, music, special education and art. Many of her former students remained in touch over the years and would send her cards and letters commenting that she was their favorite teacher. Before she retired in 2000, June was employed by MCAR Inc., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, for over ten years as a Residential Program Director, serving the needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Mercer County.

June was of very strong faith and a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, where she taught Sunday school, Bible school and volunteered for many church activities and events. She previously had been a long-time member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, participating in Christian Endeavor and serving as a church camp counselor for many years. She loved music and was a talented pianist and organist, playing at numerous churches, weddings and other services across the Shenango Valley.

June loved her family and friends and was married to her husband for 59 years, the late William “Bill” Reed, whom she married in 1961. She was actively involved in her children’s lives, serving as a band booster, football mother, wrestling mother and cheerleading mother, as well as heading the costume committee at Hickory High School and coordinating and working in the concession stand for Hickory High football games and other sporting events. She continued to be the consummate volunteer, supporting her community and Hickory High events, long after her children had graduated.

June loved seeing her eldest daughter, Patricia, compete in equestrian events and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching Pirates, Penguins and Steeler games with her husband and son, William “Billy”. June loved the theater and organized Christmas shows for local nursing homes, bringing her daughter, Kathleen “Kate” and friends along to entertain residents with music, singing and dancing during the Christmas season.

June was a caring and generous person who always had a kind word to share with everyone. She truly touched the lives of so many and left a positive impact on this world.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill”’ Reed; three brothers, William “Sonny”’ Seddon, Donald Seddon and Robert Seddon and one sister, Rita Fern Skelly.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia E. Reed of Hubbard, Ohio and Kathleen M. Reed of Boynton Beach, Florida; her son, William D. Reed of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Linda McClellan of Cochranton, Pennsylvania and Carrie Lane and husband, Edward Maxwell, of Guymon, Oklahoma; a brother, Tom and wife, Karen Seddon of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 41 Deer Creek Road, Sandy Lake, PA 16145

There are no services scheduled at this time; a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



