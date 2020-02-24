Patricia June Chrobak, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia June Chrobak, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, in O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, Ohio. She was 87.

Mrs. Chrobak was born on June 12, 1932, in Erie, Pemnnsylvania, a daughter of the late Richard John and Beatrice Sylvia (Alford) Breck.

She graduated in 1950 from Strong Vincent High School in Erie, Pennsylvania.

After high school, she was employed at Eriez Magnetics. She was part of a story that appeared in the 1953 edition of “The Saturday Evening Post,” for the first Alnico electric magnet.

A homemaker, she was a member of the Church of Norte Dame, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Her husband, Alexander Francis Chrobak, whom she married, October 16, 1953, passed away, October 4, 2011.

Pat had a passion for playing cards. She also liked gardening, weeding not so much, bird watching and visiting with family and friends. She enjoyed watching movies and as an avid music lover and especially enjoyed listening to Nat King Cole. Pat was known for her subtle yet quick wit, humor and her pride and love of family.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Chrobak of Hermitage and Kimberly Parker and her husband, Jeff, of Pittsburgh; two sons, Richard Chrobak of Hermitage, and Jeffrey Chrobak and his wife, Laurie, of Hubbard; a sister, Margaret Spaeder and her husband, Mark, of Erie and four grandchildren, Patricia and Kathleen Downey and Joshua and Elizabeth Chrobak.

In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by a niece, Christine “Chris” Chrobak Anderson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, 563 Brookfield Avenue SE, Masury, OH 44438.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service, 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m., Thursday, in the funeral home, with the Very Reverend Richard Allen, EV, pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.