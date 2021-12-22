NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Wilson, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Place, Neshannock Township.

Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Fazzone) Biondi.

After graduating from New Castle High School, she completed her course work and passed the state board examination to become a licensed realtor.

For more than 30 years, Patty worked as a real estate agent for Castle Realty in New Castle. She was previously employed in the same capacity for Shaffer-McBurney, also New Castle.

Patty was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Site.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert Wilson, of New Castle; two daughters, Susan Picarro, of Valrico, FL; and Karen Eboch (James), of Clearwater Beach, Florida; four grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Picarro; and Sgt. Patrick and Sean Eboch.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ludwig Picarro; an infant brother, Perry Biondi; and a sister, Carol Warsing.

In keeping with her wishes, a private Funeral Mass will be held by her family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.