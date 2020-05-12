Patricia J. Cross, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Cross of West Middlesex passed away at 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, in Clepper Manor, Sharon, after an extended illness. She was 81.

Mrs. Cross was born December 10, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Samuel and Sophie (Kuzniar) Santell. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School.

A homemaker, Pat was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Her husband, Robert W. Cross, whom she married June 21, 1958, passed away October 1, 1998.

Pat adored her grandchildren and loved attending their scholastic and athletic events. She was also an avid Bingo player and liked to go to the casinos with her daughters. Surviving are: a son, Robert F. Cross (Ellen); and two daughters, Deidre “Dee” Bacchetti (Jeffrey) and Janet S. Porterfield (Howard), all of West Middlesex; seven grandchildren, Maxwell, Michael and Madelyn Bacchetti; and Jake, David, Christian and Josh Porterfield and two step-grandchildren, Charity and Larissa. She also leaves a sister, Rose Marie Kowalczyk, of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Peggy Santell, of Florida; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Santell. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org).

Pat’s family would like to thank the staff at Clepper Manor for the exceptional care they provided to their mother.

Due to the current health situation, calling hours and service are private.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.