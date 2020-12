HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sandra Ann Mortaro, 63, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 at her sister’s residence in Hermitage.

Ms. Mortaro was born February 15, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Lena (Angelo) Mortaro and later graduated from Hubbard High School in 1975.