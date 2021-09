SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Hall, 65, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Patricia was born June 1, 1956, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Allen and Juanita (Feigert) Ward.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hall.

In keeping with Patricia’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.