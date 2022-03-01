SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia H. “Patty” Palmer, 68, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Palmer was born July 7, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Rood) Biers.

She was a 1971 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned her licensed practical nursing certification through the Mercer County Vo-Tech.

She worked as an LPN her entire career, beginning at the former County Home and Sharon Regional Medical Center. Patty retired from White Cliff Nursing Home, Greenville.

Patty was an active member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage, where she volunteered assisting with their Vacation Bible School.

She received great joy in helping others, which is why she founded the Parents of Adopted Children Organization (POACO) and the Yellow Ribbon Association for parents with children in the military, both based in Mercer County.

In her children’s youth, Patty was active in the Sharon Little League. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and writing poetry and short stories.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Palmer, whom she married December 20, 1973; two sons, Anthony Palmer of Farrell and Andrew Palmer of Sharon; four grandchildren, Nicole, Victoria, Ryan and Quentin Palmer; a sister, Linda Pawcio of Hermitage and a brother, George Biers and his wife, Cynthia, LA.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a son, Fredrick Palmer and a brother, Tom Biers.

She was also a mother and grandmother to everyone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

