Patricia “Grace” Bernat, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Grace” Bernat, 88, of Farrell, returned to her heavenly home on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, Arizona with her family by her side after a two year battle with lung cancer.

Grace was born July 24, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of Steve and Ella Blanche (Brest) Mikis.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and worked for the district as a teacher’s aide.

She was also the PTA president for a little over two decades.

A basketball fanatic, Grace loved the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry. She also enjoyed bowling, board games, dominos, bingo and going to the casino. She took pride in taking care of her husband, family, friends and even strangers in need and protected those she loved with all that was in her. Those who were fortunate to know her would agree she was a virtuous woman with an unforgettable smile, strong constitution and sense of humor like no other.

She is survived by her husband, John Charles Bernat, whom she married March 10, 1952; a son, Rodney Bernat and his wife Kate, Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Cindy Bernat-Davis and her husband Ron of Fontana, California and Patty Hernandez-Bernat of Anaheim, California; a daughter-in-law, Kim Bernat of Farrell; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Andrew Bernat and his wife Peggy of Youngstown, Ohio as well as a number of pseudo children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her son, John “Jack” Bernat; four sisters, Sara Ser, Irene Bacon, Rose Marie ‘Bubby’ Franks and Jeanie Kolsky; her brother, Floyd Mikis and father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Genevieve Bernat.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday December 7, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 9:00 a.m. Wednesday December 8, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be given in memory of Patricia “Grace” Bernat to the Mayo Clinic in support of Hematology Oncology or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.