Patricia Dejulia, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia DeJulia, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, April 12, 2021, at her residence.

Patty was born September 29, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of Thomas and Constance (Baggiossi) DeJulia.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1961.

In 2005, Patty retired from Reznor Heating Inc., Mercer; where she worked in production and assembly. She was previously employed by D’Onofrio’s Food Center and the former Zayre Dept. Store, both Hermitage.

Patty was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, where she volunteered for the Lenten fish fries.

She enjoyed playing golf and bocce, participating in several leagues throughout her life. Patty also loved to play cards, especially Euchre and spend time with her dogs, Coco and Billy. She also looked forward to trips to her daughter’s home where she loved to babysit her grand-dogs.

Surviving are three daughters, Kim (Kurt) Wallis, Winfield, Missouri; Gina Beach, Hermitage and Rosie (Paul) Spargo, Sharpsville; a son, Mark Egelsky, Greenville; her mother, Constance DeJulia, Sharpsville; two brothers, Thomas DeJulia, Mercer and Robert (Cathy) DeJulia, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Paula (Paul) Egelsky, Sharpsville; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Andy) Carr, Rebecca (Travis) Boitnott and Malana Beach and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jade, Kaleb and Terrance.

In addition to her father, Patty was preceded in death by her former spouse, Allen Egelsky and a sister-in-law, Sandra DeJulia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Tails of Hope, Inc., Western PA, 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, as celebrant.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

