Patricia DeCarlo, Wheatland, PA

J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home

January 8, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia DeCarlo, 65, of Wheatland passed away Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Ms. DeCarlo was born February 4, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of Sam and Dorothy (Baldowski) DeCarlo. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage, in 1972.

Patricia was an in-home caretaker for family and friends, and also volunteered in assisting the lady’s auxiliary of the Farrell American Legion with their Saturday morning bingo.

Patricia was a member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell, where she was a former Confraternity of Christian Doctrine teacher and volunteered cooking perogies for the church’s annual sale.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed arts and crafts.

She is survived by a brother, Anthony DeCarlo and his wife, Kathleen, of Gastonia, North Carolina; a niece, Lindsay DeCarlo and a nephew, Matthew DeCarlo.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be private.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage. 

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

