Patricia Annabelle Pivovar, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Annabelle Pivovar, age 83, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Pat was born August 20, 1937, in Newport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Irwin A. and Edna M. (Seaburn) Livingston.

She attended the former East Lawrence school in Lawrence County and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1958 from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She later earned a master’s degree from Slippery Rock University in 1972.

Pat was employed by the Hermitage School District as a guidance counselor for 27 years before retiring in 2006.

She was a lifelong voracious reader, a deeply devoted Christian and she loved animals and nature. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, most especially her grandkids.

Pat was a member of the Coolspring Presbyterian Church, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Surviving are: two daughters, Perri Pivovar, of New York, New York and Signe Reda, of Struthers, Ohio; two grandchildren, Max and Willow Reda and two sisters, Joan Francis and Phyllis Parco, both of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Twila Macom; and her brother, William T. Livingston.

No service is scheduled.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



