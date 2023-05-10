MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann (Collins) Lasche, 97, formerly a longtime resident of Deptford, New Jersey, passed away Friday afternoon, May 5, 2023, in her residence, The Lakes at Jefferson in Mercer.

Mrs. Lasche was born October 8, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, the youngest of seven children born to Patrick A. and Mary (Smith) Collins.

She was a 1944 graduate of St. Brendan’s Catholic High School in Brooklyn, New York. The following year, she completed her coursework at Berkeley Secretarial School in New York City.

As a young woman, she worked for the New York Tuberculosis and Health Association until marrying her beloved husband, Edwin M. Lasche of Cranbury, New Jersey. The two were married April 15, 1951, in Brooklyn and he preceded her in death August 23, 2018.

Pat and Ed moved to New Jersey where they raised their two children, William “Bill” and Maryann. They lived in the same home and belonged to the same parish for 50 years, where they actively volunteered together. Pat also volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels in Gloucester County New Jersey for more than 20 years.

With a longing to be closer to their children and grandchildren, Pat and Ed moved to Hermitage in 2009 and became members of St. Joseph Church in Sharon.

Pat is survived by a daughter, Maryann Weiner and her husband, Dr. Robert Weiner, of Hermitage; three granddaughters, Catherine Linton (Kurt) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Elizabeth Weiner (fiancé, David Schӧnstein) and Alexandra Weiner (Marcus Edmonds) of Boston, Massachusetts; a niece, Barbara Ferraioli (Tom); three nephews, James Lasche (Erin), Bruce Lasche (Brenda) and Scott Cameron (Wendy) and a sister-in-law, Rita Lasche.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Bill Lasche; four sisters, Catherine Parkston (George), Joan Sabatini (Fred), Edith Collins and Mary Thomas and two brothers, John Collins (Isabelle) and Bill Collins, who died June 7, 1944, after succumbing to the wounds he received while fighting on the beaches of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, during the battle of “D-Day” in WWII.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. David D’Amore for his years of wise and gentle guidance, compassion, and infinite kindness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, Dutch Lane, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, V.F., as celebrant.

There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

