Patricia Ann Kreitzer, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Kreitzer, 82, of Shenango Twp., passed away peacefully early Friday morning, November 22, 2019, in her residence with her children by her side.

Mrs. Kreitzer was born October 5, 1937, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Herman D. and Nelda Lorraine (Mouser) Taylor, and later attended New Castle schools.

A homemaker, Patty Ann dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. She also assisted her husband at his business, Kreitzer Building and Remodeling, New Castle.

Patty Ann enjoyed flower gardening and playing cards, especially with her fellow “golden girl,” Cindy Zehetner.

Her husband, Michael J. Kreitzer, whom she married September 20, 1953, preceded her in death on March 16 of this years.

Surviving are four daughters, Cindy Kreitzer, of Rochester, PA, Bonnie (Norb) Mong, of New Castle, Lisa (Bob) Barber, of Mt. Jackson, and Lyndora (Anthony) Conti, of New Castle; seven sons, Mike (Doris) Kreitzer, of Wampum, Dan (Carol) Kreitzer, of Kissimmee, FL, Tim (Joyce) Kreitzer and Fred (Sherrie) Kreitzer, all of New Castle, Dave (Kelly) Kreitzer, of Portersville, and Eric (Carrie) Kreitzer and Doug (Amy) Kreitzer, all of New Castle; 45 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (11-25-19) in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

In keeping with her wishes, the funeral service will be held privately.

Interment:Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.