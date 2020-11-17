Patricia Ann Dach, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann (Quinn) Dach, of Sharon, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her home. She was 90.

Mrs. Dach was born on October 15, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of Edward and Alice Hanahan Quinn.

A lifelong resident of Sharon, she attended Wengler Elementary School and St. Joseph Parochial Grade School before ultimately graduating from Sharon High School.

Patricia worked as an accounting clerk at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She also worked as a sales clerk at J.C. Penney Department Store, Hermitage and as the school uniform manager at Whitmer-Smith’s, Sharon.

A devout Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church Sharon, Patricia served on the Prayer Line, volunteered as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) teacher and served with her husband as a member of the Food Pantry Program.

Patricia and her husband, Bob, were active in the P.T.O. at St. Joseph School, where all eight of their children attended. Additionally, she served as a Scout Leader, a hospice aide and as a a teacher’s aide at Wengler Elementary School, Sharon.

An avid reader, Patricia was a volunteer at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Sharon. She enjoyed reunion lunches with the ladies of the class of ’49 Sharon High School.

Patricia loved traveling with her late husband, Robert “Bob” L. Dach, whom she married on November 7, 1953. He preceded her in death May 10, 2015.

Surviving are eight children, Jeff Dach, Story, Wyoming, Ed Dach and his wife, Wanda and Tim Dach and his wife, Jeanne, all of Casper, Wyoming, Carol Koch and her husband, Keith of Sharon, Terry Dach and his wife, Lisa of Hermitage; Susan Rosati and her husband, Tim, Gaylordsville, Connecticut, Bill Dach and his companion, Katie, of Farrell and Chris Dach of Sharon and eight grandchildren, Matt, Josh and his wife, Makelly, Ryan, Steven, Colin, Brigid, Alec and Jordan. She also leaves her best friend of 90 years, Pat Carnes, whom she loved as a sister.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by five brothers, Edward, Thomas, Robert, William and James Quinn and two sisters, Mary Nicolls and Rita Donnelly.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121 or St. Joseph Food Pantry, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 20, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Glenn Whitman and Rev. Thomas Whitman, as con-celebrants.

Internment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.



