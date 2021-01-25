Patricia Ann Burnett, Conneaut Lake, PA

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Burnett, 89, formerly of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in McKinney, Texas.

Mrs. Burnett was born November 9, 1931, in East Brady, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Robert H. and June L. (Sipes) Peters.

She was a graduate of East Brady High School and attended the former Sharon General School of Nursing.

In 1993, she retired from Dunbar Slag, Wheatland, where she worked as a bookkeeper for many years.

Pat was a member of Our Lady, Queen of the Americas Catholic Church, Conneaut Lake.

She was also a member of the Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA).

Her beloved husband, Robert E. “Bob” Burnett, whom she married June 1, 1985, preceded her in death June 6, 2012.

Pat loved Bob, her family, especially her son-in-law, Marion and Conneaut Lake. She truly enjoyed spending time on the lake and being a part of the lake community. Pat actively volunteered at Conneaut Lake Park and worked the annual Pumpkin Fest until four years ago.

She is survived by a daughter, Patti L. (Marion) Dantzler, McKinney, Texas; a sister, Carolyn Mogle, Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Robert (Joan) Peters, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Allen (Kathy) Peters, Rimersburg, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Robert Burnett and Christine Long and a great-granddaughter, Mia Burnett.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patty was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Neff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Our Lady, Queen of the America’s, 155 S. 9th Street, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.

A celebration of her life will be planned for this upcoming spring.

Entombment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



