Patricia A. “Tish” O’Brien, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Tish” O’Brien, 82, of Sharon passed away early Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. O’Brien was born October 24, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Irene (Frye) Fye. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1956.

Tish was employed by Bell Telephone, Sharon, where she began as an operator and spent the majority of her career as head clerk.

An active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, Tish was also a committed Eucharistic Adorer at the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

With a lifelong appreciation for architecture and history, she truly enjoyed touring landmark buildings and homes to educate herself on their construction and purpose. Most of all, Tish loved spending time with her family, especially her two sons.

She is survived by two sons, Aaron O’Brien of Hubbard, Ohio and Scott O’Brien of Sharon; a brother, Alan Fye of Sharpsville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tish was preceded in death by two sisters, Kate Ellison and Alice Darlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121; or Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 12 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor and Rev. Glenn Whitman, as concelebrants.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

