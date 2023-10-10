PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Tish” (Kearns) Kauffman, 90, of Pulaski passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 9, 2023.

Mrs. Kauffman was born May 2, 1933, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Patrick F. and C. Pearl (Kennedy) Kearns.

A 1951 graduate of Ne-Ca-Hi.

She worked as a proofreader at Universal Printing Company prior to marriage.

On August 6, 1955, Tish married Melvin G. Kauffman and moved to Pulaski, Pennsylvania. Over their 67 years of marriage, the couple enjoyed many activities together including traveling, camping, square dancing, bowling and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. Melvin preceded her in death on December 23, 2022.

Tish was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Pulaski.

She enjoyed playing cards, watching Jeopardy and caring for her cats.

Tish is survived by two daughters, Lauri A. Kapuchuck (Paul) of New Castle and Kristine K. Phillips (Joe) of Erie, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents and husband, Tish was preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick “Mick,” Paul and Raymond Kearns and a sister, Eileen Hunt.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 13 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

