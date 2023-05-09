HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Pat” (Carine) Petrillo, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away with her children by her side Monday morning, May 8, 2023, in her home following an extended illness.

Mrs. Petrillo was born November 22, 1929, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Giangrasso) Carine.

Pat was a 1947 graduate of Farrell High, and in 1949 completed an Associate Degree in Business from Youngstown School of Business.

As a young woman, she worked at Myer Frank Furniture Store in Farrell, and later was employed for 26 years at McDowell National Bank, now PNC Bank in Hermitage.

Pat married Frank “Puff” Petrillo September 5, 1949, and he preceded her in death October 8, 2008, following 60 years of marriage. Both Pat and Puff were long-standing members of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell, and in later years, The Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.

Pat loved spending time with her family, cooking, and watching sports, especially while attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and her beloved Cleveland Browns on television. In addition to traveling and taking trips to the casino with her husband, she also enjoyed playing cards with dear friends. Upon retiring, Pat became a walking enthusiast at Buhl Park and began devoting much of her time to volunteering for teaching reading and literacy, delivering for Meals on Wheels, and assisting Mercer County Senior Citizens Association with their annual income tax programs and food coupon distribution.

Pat is survived by three loving children, Kathleen Palisin (Earl Olmstead), Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Mark Petrillo, Farrell, PA, and Jane Petrillo, Marietta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Shane Petrillo (Rosanmarys Rivera), Marietta, Georgia, Dustin Petrillo, Farrell, Pennsylvania, Christopher Palisin, Hermosa Beach, California, Timothy Palisin, Freeport, Pennsylvania, Trisha Voegtlin (Ryan), Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland; and six great-grandchildren, Ariana and Marcoluis Petrillo, Holden and Hadley Palisin, and Remy and Quinn Voegtlin.

In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Bianco, Rose Costar, and Jane Carine; and three brothers James, Frank, and Peter Carine.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the exemplary staff at UPMC Cancer Center and their deepest gratitude to her loving caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, online at: https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.