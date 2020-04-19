Patrice A. Holt, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrice A. Holt of Farrell passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center- Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was 68.

Patrice was born December 22, 1951, in Sharon, Pennyslvania.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and retired in 2018 from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center- Horizon Hospital, Farrell, where she worked in outpatient registration.

Patrice enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for her delicious lasagna, sugar cookies, wedding soup and Texas sheet cake.

She was loved by many.

Surviving are a daughter, Jill Holt, of Hermitage; a son, Jeff Holt (Sue), of Sharon; a granddaughter, whom she loved dearly, Emma Morris; two sisters, Beth Carly (Paul), of Hermitage and Leslie Jackson, of Farrell; a brother, Robert Jackson, of Hermitage.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Jackson and her mother, Frances Jackson.

Patrice loved her animals; therefore, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County.

In keeping with her wishes, no service is planned.

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements.