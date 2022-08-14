HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale L. “Pat” Reda, 92, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with family at his side Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Reda was born January 17, 1930, in Farrell, a son of the late Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1948.

A proud veteran, Pat served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey, following a tour of duty in Korea.

At the age of 62, Pat retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot), where he worked as a dispatcher and foreman. During retirement, Pat instructed ballroom dancing classes. Earlier in life, he worked as an insurance agent for National Life Insurance Company.

Pat was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to Sharon Council 684 and the Fourth Degree Assembly in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A talented musician, Pat played guitar and bass in two bands throughout his life, “Frantic Five” and “Versatiles.” He was also well known for playing several other instruments, most notably his homemade phooey board, as well as the accordion, harmonica and piano. An outdoorsman, Pat loved spending time in the mountains hunting, as well as playing bocce, morra (an Italian hand game), poker and the lottery. Above all else, Pat loved spending time with his family, especially being a “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 66 years, Louvetta R. (Anderson) Reda, whom he married July 12, 1953, preceded him in death December 23, 2019.

Pat is survived by four daughters, Mala Adams of Hermitage, Lynann Colella (Louis) of Lake Milton, Ohio, Lisa Abate (Thomas) and Christine Reda, all of Hermitage; three sons, Gary Reda (Toni) of Dayton, Pennsylvania, Patrick Reda (Chris) of Ravenna, Ohio and Phillip Reda (Sandra) of Treasure Island, Florida; a sister, Ann Rohrich of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Anna and Nicole Abate, Gianna (Joel) Tyrrell, Victor (Lizzie) Colella, Elizabeth (Scott) Mutschler, Christopher Birdsell, Delaney (Dalton) Munnal and Brent Adams and four great-grandchildren, Max, Molly, Francesca and Anthony.

In addition to his wife and parents, Pat was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Frantz, Angeline Lombardo and Mary Janusko and four brothers, Joseph, Louis, Rev. Floyd and Carl Reda.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Full military rites will be rendered by the Wheatland A.L., West Middlesex and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

