Pasquale A. Nicastro, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale A. “Patsy” Nicastro, 100, formerly of Brookfield, Sharon and Farrell, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Lakes at Jefferson, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Nicastro was born March 26, 1921, in Niles, Ohio, a son of the late Lawrence and Theresa (Covino) Nicastro. He was a 1939 graduate of Farrell High School. At the age of 70, he pursued a longtime dream and attended Youngstown State University.

In 1940, Patsy met the love of his life, Marie Muciaccia. They were married February 11, 1943 and lived in Farrell. They celebrated 75 years of marriage before her passing on August 11, 2018.

Patsy was extremely proud to be a WWII veteran in the US Army Air Corps, where he was a radar specialist. During his enlistment he was stationed in Germany and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Following his honorable discharge, he started his own shoe repair shop in Farrell and was employed at the Farrell Post Office. Patsy eventually began a successful career at Federal Wholesale, Hubbard, Ohio, retiring as the Vice President of the company.

Patsy was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon and formerly a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was also a member of the American Legion, Post #432, Wheatland and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #5286, Farrell.

Patsy was a dedicated man, to both his family and career. He travelled extensively to many countries with his wife, children and friends.

He is survived by three children, Robert (Marti) Nicastro of Hermitage, Jane (Daniel) Cononico of Largo, Florida and Ron Nicastro of Vienna; eight grandchildren, Tina Rispinto, Robert Nicastro, Ryan (Carrie) Nicastro, Darcy (Nathaniel) Jones, Coryn (John) Wilson, Keith (Jaime) Smith, Dominic (Rachel) Nicastro and Sonni Nicastro; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and two sisters, Anne White of Sharpsville and Jane (Robert) Hudak of Venice, Florida.

In addition to his parents and wife, Patsy was preceded in death by a grandson, Ray Nicastro; three sisters, Eleanor Julian and Philomena and Concetta Nicastro and a brother, Louis “Marney” Nicastro.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

In keeping with Patsy’s wishes, all services are private. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

