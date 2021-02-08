Parris Nalaulani Conant, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Parris Nalaulani Conant, 55, of Wheatland, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Parris was born October 9, 1965, in Honolulu, Hawaii, a son of the late John and Nalei (Cook) Conant.

He was a graduate of Kailua (Hawaii) High School.

Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, he drove a tour bus in Hawaii.

Parris moved to Pennsylvania in 2004 and began employment at Giant Eagle. In 2007, he became deli manager at D’Onofrio’s Food Center, Hermitage.

Parris was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He always looked forward to trips to Myrtle Beach and going back to Hawaii to see his family. Parris will be remembered for his kind soul and his ability to touch the heart of all those he met.

He is survived by his fiancée, Agatha Powell; five daughters, Britney Leoso of Wheatland, Tiffany Hernandez of Texas, Julia Kulka of Hermitage, Christina Powell and Marissa Powell, both of Sharon; two sons, Adam Tirado of HI and Thomas Powell of Hermitage; ten grandchildren; three sisters, Kimberly Conant and Lugene Naeolei, both of Hawaii and Evann Knapp of Hermitage; a brother, Kaleo Conant, of Atlanta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 3124 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Tuesday, February 9, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Parris Nalaulani Contant, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.