NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela D. Docherty, 76, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, April 1, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Docherty was born April 17, 1946, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Walter A. and Dorothy V. (Gindelsperger) Rice.

She was a 1964 graduate of Johnstown High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Pam also worked as a secretary at the former Weingartner’s Florists for nearly 20 years.

While at home, she loved spending time in her beloved garden, planting and tending to her beautiful flowers. She was also active in several local gardening clubs and enjoyed attending the Master Gardner presentations.

Pam was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she served as church treasurer for the past 15 years.

Her beloved husband of 55 years, John D. “Doc” Docherty, whom she married August 3, 1968, survives at their home in New Castle.

Pam is also survived by a son, Eric Docherty of Harmony, Pennsylvania; a brother, Wayne Rice of Johnstown, Pennsylvania and a grandson, Gordon Duffee of Chicago.

In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill A. Docherty and two brothers, Dennis and Jeff Rice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The ALS Association – Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209.

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:30 p.m., in the church, with Rev. David A. Snyder officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.