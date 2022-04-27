HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela L. Suber, 62, of Hermitage passed away, with her husband and daughters at her side, Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Pam was born June 17, 1959, in Mercer, a daughter of the late Janet Laaks.

A 1977 graduate of Mercer High School, she later completed a degree through Bradford Business School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pam was the Chief Executive Officer of Pennstar Federal Credit Union, Hermitage and also served as the treasurer on the credit union’s board of directors. She proudly served the credit union and its members for more than 40 years. During her tenure, Pam created the Superstar Savers Kids Club and assisted in the running of the Shenango Valley Chapter of Credit Unions Post High School Education Scholarship. She was also a past president of the Shenango Valley Chapter of Credit Unions.

Pam was a former member of St. Bartholomew’s Church, Sharpsville, where she had volunteered as a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) teacher.

A proud Democrat, she actively supported social justice causes and women’s equality.

Her greatest joy in life was being an “Oma,” to her four grandsons. Pam enjoyed spending summer days with her family, especially while poolside playing euchre and listening to Bruce Springsteen. She loved attending Pittsburgh Steelers games and traveling with her husband, Alan, particularly taking trips to Las Vegas, Nevada and the surrounding desert destinations.

Her beloved husband of 35 years, Alan F. Suber, whom she married April 25, 1987, survives at home in Hermitage.

Pam is also survived by two daughters, Elisa Smith Tuznik (Sean) of New Castle and Kaitlyn Suber Weber (Andrew) of Washington, Pennsylvania; four grandsons, Mason Alan and Keenan Richael Smith, Jack Cecil and Macallen David Weber; a brother, Kenneth Laaks (Tina) of Fredonia; a sister, Karen Seelbaugh (Scott) of Mercer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Pam was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jonathan Smith; her mother and father-in-law, Gladys and Cecil Suber and a niece, Dana Moore.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; online at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.