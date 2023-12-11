SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Jean Wimer, 56, of Lackawannock Township, passed away suddenly of Friday, December 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Pamela was born on September 24, 1967, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Vincent and Betty (Leamer) Adams.

She was a 1986 graduate of West Middlesex High School and attended Penn State University, Shenango Campus.

Pam spent her career as a direct care worker. She was employed for more than 18 years at MCAR, Hermitage, and more recently, worked in the same capacity at Merakey, Slippery Rock.

She had a passion for arts and crafts, especially crocheting and photography. Pam also loved her dogs and spending quality time on her deck.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence Wimer, whom she married on July 8, 1995; two step-children, Megan and Michael Wimer, both of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Woodring and her husband, Merle of Weirton, West Virginia; a brother, Robert Adams and his wife, Tammy of Mercer; four nieces and nephews and a great-nephew on the way.

In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Walter and Mary Belle Adams; her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Askew and her husband, Raymond; and her maternal grandfather, John W. Leamer, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association, at www.lbda.org

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday December 14 2023 and 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday December 15 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.