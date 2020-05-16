Pamela J. Dunfee, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela J. Dunfee, 64, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, May 15, 2020 in Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Dunfee was born July 7, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank P. and Rose M. (Steiner) Russo and was a 1973 graduate of Badger High School, Kinsman, Ohio.

Primarily a homemaker, Pam also worked as a fitness trainer for the former Curves Woman’s Health and Fitness Club in Cortland, Ohio where many of her clients became dear friends.

Pam was of the Catholic Faith.

She loved fishing and spending time at Mosquito Lake with her husband and family. Pam always looked forward to small trips to her favorite winery or the casino, especially the slot machines.

Her husband, David O. Dunfee, whom she married November 3, 1975, survives at home in Cortland.

Also surviving is her son, Jason Dunfee and his wife, Jennifer, of Howland, Ohio; her mother, Rose M. Russo and a brother, Philip Russo, both of Hartford, Ohio.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Frank P. Russo.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.