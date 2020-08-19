Pamela Elizabeth (Lang) Dutro, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Elizabeth (Lang) Dutro, 72, of Hermitage, passed into heaven peacefully in her sleep Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence with her beloved husband at her side.

Pam was born June 6, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of Joseph and Helen (Stanwick) Lang.

A 1966 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, she later attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music, where she majored in percussion. An accomplished musician, she played in the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

Pam married Jamie Dutro April 17, 1971 and he survives at home.

An ordained minister with the International Assemblies of God, Pam had a deep faith and loved the Lord.

For more than 10 years, she served as pastor of Christian’s Rejoice Church in Warren, Pennsylvania, which she founded with her husband, Jamie. Pam had a special love for the Jewish faith and the Jewish people, was very involved in their community’s outreach programs.

She constructed and taught a course titled “Christian Roots in Judaism.” She also co-authored a book with her husband entitled, “Haggadah, How to Prepare for the Passover, which was inspired by her and Jamie’s Ministry” Roots and Fruits”. Her favorite passages from scripture were Jeremiah 31:31, and 1st Corinthians chapter 15.

Pam was a gourmet cook and baker. To the delight of her family and friends, she was also a talented artist and excelled in many genres, including: jewelry making, pottery, stained glass, sewing and 3-D wall art. Additionally, she taught percussion and Hebrew.

Pam will be very sadly missed by her dear friends and family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Dana Lang, of Mercer and Suzanne Lang, of Hermitage; a step-daughter, Michelle McMaster and her husband, Mark, of Buffalo, New York; a step son, Brad Dutro; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many cousins who reside in California.

In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded into the Kingdom of God by her nephew, Micah Lang Bradbury.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, August 22, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jere Beulah, of Victory Christian Center, Coitsville, Ohio.

