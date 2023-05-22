BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Ann Yambrovich, 70, of Burghill, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in her home.



Mrs. Yambrovich was born on March 3, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of Dr. James Neil and Alice (Stanton) Neil.

She was a 1971 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Carlow University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Later, Pam received her master’s degree in art and remedial reading from Westminster College, New Wilmington.



She enjoyed a 29-year career as a teacher at the former St. Patrick’s School, Hubbard.



Pam loved working around her small farm, whether gardening or caring for her cats and horses. She also enjoyed utilizing her God-given talents by making beautiful pieces of art.



She is survived by her husband, Edward Yambrovich, whom she married on May 5, 2006; three step-children, Jenna Yambrovich, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Cliff (Katie) Yambrovich, North Lima, Ohio, and Sam Yambrovich, Toronto, Ontario; a sister, Patricia (Todd) Singleton, California; a brother, James (Leanna) Neil, Sharpsville; five nieces and nephews, Zachary Neil, Rachael (Lucas) Styer, Emily Neil, Ben (Callie) Soley, and Claire (Zach) Hutchens; and three great nieces and nephews.



Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Dennis Mastroianni; and her brother-in-law, Terry Soley.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.



Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

There is no funeral service.

