Palma Marie (Mangino) Argiro, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Palma Marie (Mangino) Argiro, 72, formerly of Mahoningtown, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 19, 2019, at her home in Mt. Jackson.

Mrs. Argiro was born March 30, 1947, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Sandy and Anne (Rotunno) Mangino. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1965.

For many years, Palma worked at her family’s business, S & C Food Mart, currently Mangino’s Pizzeria, in Mahoningtown.

Palma was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Church, Holy Spirit Parish, New Castle.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed baking and golfing. Palma’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandsons, and hosting meals and celebrations at her home.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John R. Argiro, Jr., whom she married March 13, 1971; a son John Argiro, III and his wife, Melissa, and their two sons, Gianni and Marco, all of Mt. Jackson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, Palma was preceded in death by four brothers, Sandy, Thomas “Bear,” Charles and Robert Mangino.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in St. Vincent De Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Dr, New Castle, with Rev. Victor J. Molka Jr., as celebrant.

Entombment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.