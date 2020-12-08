Oscar Morris Bonner, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Oscar Morris Bonner, Jr., passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, in The Embassy at Park Avenue, Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was 72.

Oscar was born January 25, 1948, in Harlan, Kentucky, a son of the late Oscar Morris Bonner, Sr. and Wilma Jean (Hollifield) Bonner.

He moved to Sharon in the late 1950s and attended Sharon Schools and Hickory High School.

Oscar worked as a warehouseman, however, his real interest was in the music industry. A well known local musician in the Shenango Valley, he enjoyed entertaining crowds with his guitar playing and singing, whether it be in a lounge or on a street corner in downtown Sharon. He was best known for his country music, however, he also played Gospel music and many of Elvis Presley’s songs. Oscar made many trips to Nashville where he met legendary Willie Nelson and spent time with him on his bus. He was also very proud to have done a recording in Nashville.

Oscar was a devout Christian and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Surviving are three daughters, Cindy Lynn Bonner, Tammy Bonner Andis and Michelle Bonner; two sisters, Donna Kay Wansack and Patricia Anita Rocco (Frank); two nieces, two nephews, a great-niece; a great-nephew; a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew.

Besides his parents, Oscar was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald S. Wansack.

Private graveside service will be held in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



