Olivia J. “Julie” Doss, Sharon, PA

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

April 3, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Olivia J. “Julie” Doss, 76, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in her home.

Ms. Doss was born May 24, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Oliver Lewis and Mary (Luchey) Doss.

She was a 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

She worked for the Labor and Industry Department of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Julie was a member of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, with Fr. Steve Repa, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com