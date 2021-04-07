Olivia J. “Julie” Doss, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Olivia J. “Julie” Doss, 76, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in her home.

Ms. Doss was born May 24, 1944, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Oliver Lewis and Mary (Luchey) Doss.

She was a 1962 graduate of Sharon High School.

She worked for the Labor and Industry Department of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Julie was a member of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, with Fr. Steve Repa, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.