Olivia Huntley, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olivia Huntley, 94, of Masury, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2020, in her home.

Ms. Huntley was born April 15, 1926, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Willie and Savanah (Dimery) Ford.

She was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School. She attended Howard University in Washington D.C. for one year and graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Later, in 1956, Olivia earned her nursing license from St. John’s School of Nursing, Pittsburgh.

She was employed for one year as a psychiatric nurse at the former Mayview State Hospital, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Olivia then worked 31 years as a registered pediatric nurse for Sharon Regional Health Systems, retiring April 1, 1988.

Olivia was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, Farrell.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Cooper and her husband, Gerald; a son, Lawrence Huntley, Jr. and his long-time girlfriend, Laura, all of Sharon; a surrogate daughter, Dr. Marquita Kemp of Masury, Ohio; an adopted son, Kevin Washington and his wife, Dar, of Hermitage; eight grandchildren, Julian N. Cooper, Galen K. Cooper, Saraea E.D. Cooper, Nichole Huntley (Jeremy) Crossman, Travis Huntley, Freda and Justin White and Rawlins Huntley and a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Olivia was preceded in death by two brothers, William J. and Dr. Richard G. Ford and a sister, Vivian Ford Harrison.

In keeping with Olivia’s wishes, there are no calling hours. Her body is being donated to science for medical research.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

