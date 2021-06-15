Oliver “Ollie” Shaffer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver “Ollie” Shaffer, 93, had his ticket ready and boarded the Heaven-bound train, leaving the UPMC Montefiore Hospital Station at 12:04 a.m. Monday morning, June 14, 2021.

Mr. Shaffer was born October 14, 1927, in New Castle, a son of the late Harry M. and Esther M. (McCracken) Shaffer.

He attended New Castle schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

A proud veteran, Ollie served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and had a profound appreciation for his country and its flag.

For many years, he worked as a lineman on the B&O Railroad, West Pittsburg, retiring in 1987.

Ollie was a member of New Covenant E.P.C. in New Castle, and was formerly a longtime member and trustee of Eastbrook Presbyterian Church.

In addition to traveling, he had a passion for anything to do with trains or the railroad. In his spare time, he often collected and assembled model train sets and decorations.

His beloved wife of many years, Florence (Tryon) Shaffer, preceded him in death in 1998.

Ollie is survived by a sister, Jean Morrow, of New Castle; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ollie was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Douglas and Mary Vaughn; and three brothers, Jack Tindall, and Charles and Harry Shaffer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to New Covenant E.P.C., 1911 Harlansburg Rd., New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Chris Curtis, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered prior to the service by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment: Mt. Herman – Union Cemetery, New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.