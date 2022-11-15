

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Pujic, 95, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 15, 2022, in the Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday, November 18, 2022 in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon. Mass of Christian burial will be at noon, Friday, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor as celebrant.

Interment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.