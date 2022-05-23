SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nova R. Davis, 41, of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Nova was born October 10, 1980, in Casper, Wyoming, a daughter of Francis “Frank” Gadola and Venetta (Tate) Gadola DeArment.

She was a 1999 graduate of Greenway High School in Phoenix, Arizona and returned to the Shenango Valley following her graduation.

Nova worked as a waitress at various local restaurants, most notably Denny’s in Hermitage.

Her greatest joy in life was the opportunity to be a mother and she dearly loved her two children. Nova also enjoyed listening to music, especially rock and pop from the early 90s through the early 2000s.

Nova, defined as a star that increases in brightness but later fades, shined brightly to those she loved while she was with them.

Nova is survived by two daughters, Olivia Davis of Sharpsville and Angee Gadola of Arizona and two sons, Kameron Wauford of Indiana and Ryan Gadola of Arizona; her mother, Venetta “Van” DeArment (Thomas) of Mercer; Amanda Bonner (Victor) of Hermitage; her beloved stepfather, F. Brian Callahan of Sharpsville; two nephews, Greyson Bonner and Kyle Luker and two nieces, Harlow Bonner and Mikayla Luker.

Nova was preceded in death by her father.

There will be no calling hours and funeral arrangements will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

