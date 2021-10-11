Norris L. Miles, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norris L. Miles, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Miles was born February 25, 1943, in Sharon, a son of the late James and Dorothy (Stuyvesant) Miles.

He was a 1961 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

He was a 39-year employee for Dean Foods, Sharpsville, where he was a driver and a sales representative.

Norris was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Transfer, where he was an elder, former pastor and financial officer. He had a love of Christ and was always reading scripture and sharing his testimony.

He had a passion for history and the military. He enjoyed building model airplanes and tanks. He meticulously cared for his yard and his favorite thing to do was to ride on his tractor making the outdoors more beautiful.

He is survived by his wife, the former Janet Loth, whom he married January 29, 1966; two daughters, Deborah Henderson and her husband, Robert, of Lone Jack, Missouri and Erin Bustamante and her husband, Christopher, of Mystic, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Henderson, Jennifer and Tyler Bustamante, Nathaniel Kimpan and Elizabeth Blauser and a sister, Karen Terlecki and her husband, Ray, Austintown, Ohio. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Loth of Dunwoody, Georgia and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Community of Christ, c/o Becky Davis, 353 McDowell Road, Transfer, PA 16154.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.