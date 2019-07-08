Norman S. Gera, Mercer, PA – Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman S. Gera, 80, of Mercer passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday evening, July 5, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Gera was born October 29, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel and Helen (Lipka) Gera.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon schools.

A proud veteran, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 – 1960.

A longtime truck driver, Norm began his 30 year career at P I & I, Masury, Ohio. He later drove for M.T. I. Hovis, Grove City and ultimately retired from Wal-Mart Trucking, Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Norm and his wife, Connie, also owned and operated the former Miller Shoe Store located within the Shenango Valley Mall, Hermitage.

Norm was a member of Big Bend United Methodist Church, Mercer.

He was a lifetime member of Moose Lodge 276, Greenville and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 159, Mercer.

Norm enjoyed boating; as well as, golfing and bowling in several leagues. He was a devout husband, father and grandfather that never hesitated to lend a hand to family, friends or neighbors.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Connie Baker, whom he married December 12, 1970; two daughters, Victoria Denny of Mercer and Susan (John) Bresnahan of Oviedo, Florida; two sons, Brad Gera of Mercer and Bruce (Michelle) Gera of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; three sisters, Joan (David) Laird of Sharon, June Reda of Florida and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Anthony) Kurcon of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Carol Gera of Sharon; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Charlie Tuna” Gera.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, July 10 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the funeral home, with Pastor Tina Keller, officiating.

Interment will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.