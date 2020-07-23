Norman R. Munnal, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman R. Munnal, Jr., 64, of Sharon, passed away Monday evening, July 20, 2020, in his home.

Norman was born July 23, 1955, in Sharon, a son of the late Norman Munnal, Sr. and Phyllis (Dean) Munnal.

He attended Sharon High School.

A tractor trailer driver for more than 30 years, Norman was employed by Yourga Trucking, West Middlesex, Chadderton Trucking, Sharon and Smithway Motor Xpress, Iowa.

Norman was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1939, Greenville.

He always looked forward to taking his children and grandchildren on road trips in his semi-truck. An Elvis Presley fan, Norman also enjoyed riding motorcycles and building model cars.

He is survived by two daughters, Margaret Myers and Christine Armagost and her husband, Andrew, all of Greenville; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Myers Joy and her husband, Ronnie “Bo,” of Salineville, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Beverly Hamilton and Debbie Lester, both of Baltimore, Maryland; two brothers, David and Shawn Munnal, both of Hermitage; a stepbrother, Joseph Creed, Sharon; his ex-wife, Virginia Blair, of Greenville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Munnal; a brother, Thomas Munnal; a step granddaughter, Ashley Armagost; a stepmother, Betty Munnal; a stepfather, Charles Feltmen; a niece, Karla Benner; a nephew, Charles Crouch.

A graveside service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Interment: Mount Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley Mcgonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Of Sharon.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

