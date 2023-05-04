

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman L. Giardina, 85, of Sharon passed away Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023, in the Veteran Administration’s Butler Community Living Facility.

Mr. Giardina was born August 10, 1937, in Greenville, a son of the late Pasquale and Concetta (Catalano) Giardina.

A 1955 graduate of St. Michael’s Catholic High School in Greenville, he later attended John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and Youngstown State University.

From 1959 to 1962, Norm served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.

He was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant for more than 35 years, retiring as a crane man upon the plant’s closing. Norm went on to work in the same capacity for Trinity Steel in Greenville for another several years. He also worked part-time at Oakwood Cemetery in Hermitage for many years.

Norm was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Sharon.

He had a lifelong appreciation for sports and coached his son’s little league teams while they were growing up. Norm also loved to play racket ball at the Buhl Club in Sharon.

His beloved wife of 51 years, Christiane U. (Stiege) Giardina, whom he married December 1, 1962, preceded him in death July 19, 2014.

Norm is survived by two sons, Peter “Peco” Giardina, Tacoma, Washington, and Thomas Giardina, Sharon; two brothers, Raymond Giardina (Joanne), Hermitage, and John Giardina (Beverly), Kopple, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Bronte Giardina and Alexandra Wahlquist.

In addition to his wife and parents, Norm was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Joseph Giardina.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in St. Michael’s Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greenville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

