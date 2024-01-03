HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman F. Bruno, 90, a lifelong resident of Farrell passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Bruno was born June 14, 1933, in Farrell, a son of the late Joseph and Lucy (Rotell) Bruno. After graduating from Farrell High School in 1951, he honorably served in the U.S. Navy.

For 33 years, Norm worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring in 1989.

He was an avid traveler and particularly enjoyed trips to New York City and abroad to Italy.

Norm loved horse racing and was present for Secretariats’ win at Belmont, New York, securing the Triple Crown.

He was a good cook and always looked forward to watching the penguins or having a cold one with any friend or neighbor who stopped by.

Norm is survived by numerous cousins, including, Joe Rotell, and Farrell, who helped him with his daily errands.

In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Bruno.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

