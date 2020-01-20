Norman D. Adams, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman D. Adams, 88, of Sharon, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, January 17, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Adams was born October 21, 1931, in Sharon and attended Sharon High School.

He was an extremely patriotic man and served his county in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Guam.

Following his honorable discharge, Norman began working for his father-in-law, at the former Watson’s Ambulance, Sharon. Later, he was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he was a heavy equipment repairman and retired in 1992 upon its closing. He was also the owner and operator of Adams Esso gas station in downtown Sharon.

Norman was a member of South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Bradenton, Florida from 1996 to 2012. During that time, he attended many of the Pirates spring training games and loved to get autographs and collect memorabilia.

While living in Bradenton, he was a member of the Bradenton Baptist Church.

In the late 1970’s, Norman was the South Pymatuning Township Supervisor for four years and served as a policeman for the township.

When he was younger, he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife. He also enjoyed fishing on Pymatuning Lake and spent many summers in Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio. He was honored that he and his wife were able to visit Israel in 1983.

Norman was also a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon and the Free and Accepted Masons, Scottish Rite Lodge #243, New Castle.

He is survived by his wife, the former Alma Watson, whom he married November 28, 1953; two sons, Bruce Adams and his wife, Janet, of Sharon and Douglas Adams and his wife, Robin, of Greenville; four grandchildren, Ryan (Alicia) Adams, Scott (Nicole) Adams, Mark (Elaine) Adams and Michael (Danielle) Adams; five great- grandchildren, Kendall, Cole, William, Nevaeh and Vidia and a sister, Alice Krauss of Canal Winchester, Ohio.

Norman was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Daniel L. and Marion (Atwood) Adams; three sisters, Anna Mae Ruggierio, Betty Thomas and Jean Marosy and a brother, Lloyd Adams.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, PA 16150 or Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, January 24, in South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24 in the church, with Rev. David Searle, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 21, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.