Norma L. Rossetti, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma L. Rossetti of Sharpsville passed away at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 94.

Mrs. Rossetti was born February 2, 1926, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Valerio and Rose (Leone) DiCristofaro.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1944 graduate of Farrell High School.

Norma was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She retired in 1984 from Mellon Bank, Sharon, where she worked as a teller for 22 years. She previously worked at M & M Bank in Hermitage.

Her husband, Alexander Rossetti, whom she married May 1, 1948, passed away June 14, 2019.

Surviving are: a daughter, Marsha M. Hanna and her husband Gary, of Greenville; a son, Mark A. Rossetti and his wife Lois, of Norwalk, Connecticut; a sister, Marie Capson, of Hermitage; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Hanna and his wife Sierra, Jared Hanna, Corey Hanna, Evan Hanna and his wife Michelle, Chad Hanna, Angela Hanna, Matthew Rossetti and Amy Rossetti and three great grandchildren, Rylie, Sky and Jack Hanna.

Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony DiCristofaro.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.