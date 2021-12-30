SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Volansky, 93, of Sharon, passed away surrounded by her children on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Volansky was born December 26, 1928, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Orlo and Kathryn Swartz.

Jean began her career at Shenango Incorporated, Sharpsville. She then worked at Sharon General Hospital in the medical records department and the former Sears credit office. She also served as judge of the board of elections in her precinct. Later, Jean was the secretary in the department of health for the city of Sharon and the Sharon Redevelopment Authority. Ultimately, retiring from the City of Sharon as a secretary to the mayor, Robert Price.

Jean was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was a past president of the women’s guild. She was also a member of a small Christian Community Bible Study Program.

Jean was also the past president of the North Sharon Firehall Auxiliary.

Her life was far from easy, but her faith and love remained steadfast, even after the unexpected death of her husband. Which left her a widow at the age of 42, and nine children to raise on her own.

Jean never had a cross word to say about anyone and never complained, even though she had many crosses to bear. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by eight children, Judy Volansky of Sharon, Kathy (John) Townsend of Nags Head, North Carolina, Mark (Lisa) Volansky of Sharon, Mary (Kent) Mathews of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Joan Cave of Manor, Pennsylvania, Linda Volansky of Sharon, Lisa Truchan of Columbus, Ohio and Rick (Marie) Volansky of Commerce Township, Michigan; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by a sister, Margaret (Robert) Cione of Hermitage and a brother, George Swartz of Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Volansky, Jr., whom she married June 6, 1953; a daughter, Donna Jean Sample; a brother, Harry “Hap” Swartz and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Sample.

The family would like to send a special thank you and much love to Mrs. Edwina Scott, a neighbor and dear friend of 55 years, who has always been there when needed, and to whom the family is eternally grateful. Also, a special thank you to her visiting angel, Karen Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UPMC Family Hospice, at www.familyhospicepa.org; or the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.