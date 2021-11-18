Norma Jean (Haun) Black, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean (Haun) Black, 74, of New Wilmington passed away Monday afternoon, November 15, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Black was born January 12, 1947, in Farrell, a daughter of the late John William and Rebecca (Costea) Haun.

For many years, Norma worked as a custodian for the Wilmington Area School District.

Norma was a loving wife, mom and grandma. She was loved by everyone that met her.

Norma loved spending time with her family, her companion, Don and his family and all of her friends. She was a blessing to everyone and never hesitated to help anyone in need. Norma had a heart of gold.

She loved spending time on the pontoon boat with all of kids and always looked forward to family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Norma was actively involved in a card club and also enjoyed playing bingo and Nintendo Wii.

Her husband of 46 years, James R. Black, Sr., whom she married April 16, 1965, preceded her in death May 8, 2011.

Norma is survived by three daughters, Betty Jane Benedict (John), Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Jeannie Marie Williams (Marc), Mercer, and Jennifer Lynn Adderholt (Allen), New Castle; a son James R. Black, Jr. (Cindy), New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; her companion, Donald Holzapfel, Hermitage; nine grandchildren, Scott Wilson, James R. Black, III, Dakota Morris, Alex and Lucus Patton, Sarah London, Brittany Estabrook, Marisa Bean and Amanda Kolbrich and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by three sisters, Rebecca Ramage, Peggy Travis and Loretta Reed and three brothers, William, Robert and Ronald Haun and a grandson, Kyle Patton.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. the Monday following Thanksgiving, November 29, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the funeral home, with Pastor Bryan Warner, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.