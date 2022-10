HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Arner, 93, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

She was born March 9, 1929.

Calling Hours will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, PA 16150

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.