HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norene M. Traynor, 79, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 30, 2023.

Norene was born on June 21, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Francis and Nora (O’Malley) Castner.

She was a 1961 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts from Youngstown State University.

She was a long-time employee of Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio and retired with 30 years of service.

Norene was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

In her youth, she was a standout basketball player for Sharpsville High School. She maintained a passion for art throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed taking art classes and proudly displayed her works at local and regional art shows such as the Butler Art Institute in Youngstown, Ohio, Hoyt Art Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania as well as the Carnegie in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Norene also found pleasure in browsing thrift stores and flea markets.

She is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Kevin) Clune of Twinsburg, Ohio; three granddaughters, Kelsey, Macey and Lindsey Clune; a sister, Mary Lou Castner and a brother, Francis Castner, both of Sharpsville.

In addition to her parents, Norene was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Traynor, in 1981.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.ALZ.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, with Rev. Richard Allen, Pastor as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.