HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norene A. “Reenie” Cardamon, 84, of Hermitage passed away with her husband and children at her side Saturday morning, February 18, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Cardamon was born January 24, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Henighan. After completing her studies at the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, she graduated from Brookfield High School in 1957. While at Brookfield High, Reenie served as a class officer, was a member of the Senior Homecoming Court, and was the head majorette during her Senior year.

Following high school, Reenie worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

On November 28, 1964, she married her beloved husband, James M. Cardamon, and were the final couple to be married in the original St. Joseph Church of Sharon. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years together, and Jim survives at home in Hermitage.

A homemaker, Reenie was a dedicated wife and mother, and during her later years, found great joy in the role of “Nunny.”

Reenie was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. She was also a longtime member of the Sharon Country Club, now Avalon at Buhl, where she participated in the women’s “Nine-Holers” golf group and also bowled with the same group at Thorton Hall in Sharon.

In addition to her husband, Reenie is survived by three children, Karen Zolnier (Patrick), Westerville, Ohio; Jimmy Cardamon, Hermitage; and Michael Cardamone (Rebecca), Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Rachel Zolnier, Natalie Zolnier, Nicholas Cardamon, Sarah Cardamon, Anthony Cardamone and Giuliana Cardamone.

In addition to her parents, Reenie was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Mulligan and Dodie Cabraja.

The family would like to thank Kathy Dinnin, a special family friend who has shown exceptional kindness and care over the last several weeks.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, February 27, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Rev. Richard Allen and Rev. Rick Tomasone, as concelebrants.

Entombment: St. Rose Columbarium, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

